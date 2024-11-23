Advertisement

CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2025 Exam: Registration Window Without Late Fee Closes Today

Candidates who are registered in the Foundation course on or before September 1, 2024, are eligible to appear for the Foundation exam.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2025 Exam: Registration Window Without Late Fee Closes Today
With late fee, the registration forms can be filled by November 26, 2024.

ICAI CA Foundation 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the registration process for the CA Foundation and Intermediate exams tomorrow without a late fee. With a late fee, the registration forms can be submitted until November 26, 2024. The form correction window will be available from November 27 to 29, 2024. Eligible candidates who need to appear for the exam can visit the official ICAI website to register. The exam forms are available on the Self Service Portal (SSP) at the official website, icai.org.  

ICAI CA Foundation 2025: Steps To Register  

Step 1. Go to the ICAI CA official website  
Step 2. Click on the CA registration link  
Step 3. A new page will open on the screen  
Step 4. Click on the "Fresh Registration" link and enter the required details  
Step 5. Fill in the personal and academic details  
Step 6. Upload all necessary documents  
Step 7. Submit the ICAI CA exam registration fee 
Step 8. Click on the final submission link  

Candidates who are registered in the Foundation course on or before September 1, 2024, are eligible to appear for the Foundation exam. Applicants must have converted from CPT to Foundation as of the date of filling out the exam form. He/she must have either appeared for or passed Class 12 from a recognized board. Their Class 12 admit card or marksheet must be uploaded in SSP.  

For those appearing for the CA Intermediate exam in January 2025, the eligibility requirement is an 8-month study course as of January 1, 2025, i.e., registered on or before the cut-off date, May 1, 2024.  

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
ICAI CA Foundation, ICAI, ICAI CA Foundation Course
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com