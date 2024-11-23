CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2025 Exam: Registration Window Without Late Fee Closes Today

ICAI CA Foundation 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the registration process for the CA Foundation and Intermediate exams tomorrow without a late fee. With a late fee, the registration forms can be submitted until November 26, 2024. The form correction window will be available from November 27 to 29, 2024. Eligible candidates who need to appear for the exam can visit the official ICAI website to register. The exam forms are available on the Self Service Portal (SSP) at the official website, icai.org.

ICAI CA Foundation 2025: Steps To Register

Step 1. Go to the ICAI CA official website

Step 2. Click on the CA registration link

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen

Step 4. Click on the "Fresh Registration" link and enter the required details

Step 5. Fill in the personal and academic details

Step 6. Upload all necessary documents

Step 7. Submit the ICAI CA exam registration fee

Step 8. Click on the final submission link

Candidates who are registered in the Foundation course on or before September 1, 2024, are eligible to appear for the Foundation exam. Applicants must have converted from CPT to Foundation as of the date of filling out the exam form. He/she must have either appeared for or passed Class 12 from a recognized board. Their Class 12 admit card or marksheet must be uploaded in SSP.

For those appearing for the CA Intermediate exam in January 2025, the eligibility requirement is an 8-month study course as of January 1, 2025, i.e., registered on or before the cut-off date, May 1, 2024.