CA Foundation Result June 2024 To Be Announced Tomorrow, Check Details

CA Foundation Result June 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to release the results of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation exam tomorrow, July 29, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official ICAI website. They will need to enter their registration number and roll number to access the results.

CA Foundation Result June 2024: Steps To Download Results

Go to the official website, icai.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Enter your login details

Check the results and download them

Take a printout for future reference

An official notification by ICAI reads: "The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2024 is likely to be declared on Monday (late evening), July 29, 2024, and can be accessed by candidates on the website, icai.nic.in. Please note that to access the result on the mentioned website, candidates will need to enter their registration number along with their roll number."

The CA Foundation exam was conducted on June 20, 22, 24, and 26, with each paper being held for three hours in a single session from 2 PM to 5 PM.

The ICAI announced the results for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate exams on July 14, 2024. Approximately 20,446 candidates passed the CA Final exam, which took place in May 2024. Shivam Mishra from New Delhi achieved the top rank in the CA Final with a score of 83.33%. Varsha Arora from Delhi secured the second rank with a score of 80% and 480 marks. The third rank was jointly awarded to Kiran Rajendra Singh Manral and Ghilman Saalim Ansari from Mumbai.