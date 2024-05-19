Advertisement
ICAI CA Foundation, Inter September 2024 Exams Schedule Released, Details Here

CA September 2024 Exams: The registration window for the Intermediate exam will open on July 7, with a deadline for submission without a late fee set for July 20.

Read Time: 2 mins
CA September 2024 Exams: The application process for foundation exam will begin on July 28.

CA Foundation and Inter September 2024 Exams: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the schedule for the Chartered Accountants Foundation and Intermediate Examinations to be held in September 2024.

According to the notification, the ICAI CA Foundation exams are scheduled for September 13, 15, 18, and 20. The Intermediate Course examinations for Group I will be on September 12, 14, and 17, while Group II will be on September 19, 21, and 23.

Students should note that Papers 3 and 4 of the Foundation Examination are 2 hours long, whereas all other exams last 3 hours. The notification also includes the list of cities in India where the exams will be conducted.

For international students, the exams in September 2024 will be available at eight overseas centres: Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Thimpu (Bhutan), Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuwait, and Muscat.

CA Intermediate Exam September 2024: Registration Schedule

The registration window for the CA Intermediate exam in September 2024 will open on July 7, with a deadline for submission without a late fee set for July 20.

The application can be submitted with a late fee of Rs 600 or US $10 till July 23.

The application correction facility will be available from July 24 to 26.

CA Foundation Exam 2024: Registration Schedule

The application process will begin on July 28, with a deadline for submission without a late fee set for August 10.

With a late fee of Rs 600, application forms can be submitted until August 13.

The application correction window will remain open from August 14 to 16.

Check official notification here

CA Foundation And Inter September 2024 Exams, CA Foundation And Inter September 2024 Exams Schedule, ICAI CA Foundation Exams 2024
