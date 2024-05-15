Advertisement
ICAI CA Foundation June 2024 Mock Test Schedule Released For Series 2 And 3, Check Details

ICAI CA Foundation June 2024: Individuals interested in appearing for the CA Foundation 2024 mock tests will have to log in to the ICAI BOS knowledge portal or mobile app.

Read Time: 3 mins
ICAI CA Foundation June 2024: The exam will be held on June 20, 22, 24, and 26.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the schedule for the CA Foundation June 2024 mock tests for the second and third series.

Individuals interested in appearing for the CA Foundation 2024 mock tests will have to log in to the ICAI BOS knowledge portal or mobile app.

According to the schedule, the ICAI CA Foundation 2024 mock series 2 will be held from May 22 to May 29, while the CA Foundation series 3 mock test will take place from June 5 to June 12. 

"Students interested in appearing in person are advised to contact their nearest regional councils branch offices of ICAI. The question papers for each subject will be uploaded at BoS knowledge portal as per the schedule by 1.30pm every day during this period," the ICAI official notice reads.

Students are advised to download and attempt these papers within the given time limit designated for the papers. The answer key to these papers will be released within 48 hours from the date and time of commencement of the respective paper, as per the schedule.

Students can check their answers with respect to the answer keys and self-assess their performance.

CA Foundation admit cards for 2024 will be released two weeks before the exam. As per the schedule, the CA foundation exam will be held on June 20, 22, 24, and 26. The exam for each paper will last for 3 hours. The CA Foundation 2024 June exam will be conducted in a single session between 2pm and 5pm.

The schedule for the CA Foundation 2024 mock tests:

CA Foundation 2024 Mock Test Series 2

  • Paper 1 (Accounting) and Paper 2 (Business Law) will be held on May 22 and May 24, respectively, from 2pm to 5pm.
  • Paper 3 (Quantitative Aptitude) and Paper 4 (Business Economics) will be held on May 27 and May 29, respectively, from 2pm to 4pm.

    • CA Foundation 2024 Mock Test 3 Schedule

  • Paper-1 (Accounting) and Paper-2 (Business Laws) will be held on June 5 and 7 from 2pm to 5pm.
  • Paper-3 (Quantitative Aptitude) and Paper-4 (Business Economics) will be held on June 10 and June 12 from 2pm to 4pm.

    • The ICAI CA Foundation series I mock test for June 2024 was conducted from April 29 to May 2 in both online and physical formats.

    ICAI CA Foundation June 2024, ICAI CA Foundation June 2024 Mock Test, ICAI CA Foundation June 2024 Exam
