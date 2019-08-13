ICAI To Announce Chartered Accountants (CA) Final Exam Result Soon

ICAI CA result expected on August 13/ August 14: Official

"The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination(Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in (May-June) 2019 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 13th August, 2019 (evening) / Wednesday, the 14th August 2019," reads an official notification released by The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI). Candidates who took the exam can check their result on the official websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in. Candidates can also check their result through SMS. Check here for details on the SMS facility.

ICAI Result (Direct Link)

ICAI CA Result 2019: How To Check?

Candidates who appeared for CA exam in May-June can check their result using the steps given below:

Step One : Visit the ICAI CA result websites; icaiexam.icai.org or caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

Step Two : On the homepage, click on the CA Final exam results you are searching for

Step Three : On next page, enter your registration number or PIN number along with roll number

Step Five : Submit the details you have entered

Step Six : Check your CA results

