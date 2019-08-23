The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) Declares June Term Exam Result

ICMAI Result 2019 @icmai.in: Know How To Check

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, the ICMAI, has released the June term exam result for the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) course today. The result is available on the official websites to the ICMAI. "Candidates who appeared in June 2019 Term Exam are requested to visit the links directly for the result," said ICMAI.

ICMAI Result Link

The result for June term exam is declared on August 23 and for the December term, the results are announced on February 21.

On the other hand, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the Chartered Accountants (CA) intermediate course result today. The results will be available on the official websites affiliated with ICAI, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. Also, CA exam dates have also been announced. The exams for CA foundation, intermediate and final courses under old and new scheme will begin on November 2. Registration has begun for the November exams. Candidates can apply latest by September 7.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.