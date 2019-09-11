ICAI CA Exam: Registration Closes On September 12

ICAI CA exam will be held in November. Candidates can register their application till September 12.

The registration for Chartered Accountants (CA) foundation, intermediate and final courses exam will close tomorrow. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) had extended the registration process till September 12. Earlier, the deadline for registration was September 7.

CA Exam Date Sheet

For candidates belonging to Jammu and Kashmir, the CA exam registration dates have been extended till September 15.

The CA exams will be held in November along with various post qualification course exams like Insurance and Risk Management Technical exam, International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation Part 1 exam and International Taxation Assessment exam.

The CA exams will be held at 209 centres nationwide and also at five centres overseas--Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu and Muscat.

The exams will be of 3 hours duration except CA final paper 6 (elective) and CA foundation paper 3-paper 4, which will be held for 4 hours and 2 hours, respectively.

Meanwhile campus placements will begin on September 19. The placement programme will be held till October 25 at various centres of ICAI.

In February-March 9,011 candidates had registered for the campus placement programme, out of which, 6,646 appeared for the interview.

3,815 candidates were offered jobs by the participating companies and 3,180 candidates accepted the offers.

The highest salary offered for domestic posting was Rs. 22.50 lakh and the highest salary offered for International posting was Rs. 36.00 lakh. The average salary offered was Rs. 7.43 Lakhs.

