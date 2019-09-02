CA Exam Registration Deadline Extended For J&K Candidates

ICAI CA registration date extended till September 15 for candidates belonging to Jammu and Kashmir.

Registration dates have been extended for Chartered Accountants (CA) exam, only, for candidates in Jammu and Kashmir. Such candidates can now register for the exam till September 15.

"In view of the disruption of internet facitily in Jammu & Kashmir and the consequent hardships caused to students in filing examination application form, the last date for submission of exam application forms for appearing in the CA exams to be held in the month of November 2019 for candidates residing in the Jammu & Kashmir stands extended upto 15th September, 2019," reads a notification released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), a statutory body for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country.

The ongoing registration process is for the CA exam that is scheduled to be held in November for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses. The exams will be held in November along with various post qualification course exams like Insurance and Risk Management Technical exam, International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation Part 1 exam and International Taxation Assessment exam.

The CA exams will be held at 209 centres nationwide and also at five centres overseas--Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu and Muscat.

For candidates belonging to other parts of the country, the last date for submission of application for the CA exam is September 7.

For CA exams, only, candidates will be allowed to opt for English or Hindi medium for answering papers. However the medium of examinations will be only English in respect of post qualification courses-- Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO) and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT).

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.