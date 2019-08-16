CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Exams In November; Registration Begins

ICAI CA Exam Dates Announced

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the dates for Chartered Accountants (CA) foundation, intermediate and final exam. The exams will be held in November along with various post qualification course exams like Insurance and Risk Management Technical exam, International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation Part 1 exam and International Taxation Assessment exam.

Registration for the CA foundation, intermediate and final courses have begun.

The exams will be of 3 hours duration except CA final paper 6 (elective) and CA foundation paper 3-paper 4, which will be held for 4 hours and 2 hours, respectively.

The CA exams will be held at 209 centres nationwide and also at five centres overseas-Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu and Muscat.

Candidates can apply latest by September 7.

For CA exams, only, candidates will be allowed to opt for English or Hindi medium for answering papers. However the medium of examinations will be only English in respect of post qualification courses-- Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO) and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT).

CA Exam Time Table

Foundation Course (New Scheme): 9,13,15 and 17 November

Intermediate Course (Old/ New Scheme) Group I: 2,4,6,8 November

Intermediate Course (Old Scheme) Group II: 11,14,16 November

Intermediate Course (New Scheme) Group II: 11,14,16,18 November

Final Exam (Old/ New Scheme) Group I: 1,3,5,7 November

Final Exam (Old/ New Scheme) Group II: 9,13,15,17 November

Insurance and Risk Management Technical Exam: 9,13,15 and 17 November

International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL&WTO) Part I Exam: 2,4 November (Group A) and 6,8 November (Group B)

International Taxation Assessment Test: 9,13 November

