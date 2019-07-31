ICAI Announces Dates For Chartered Accountants' Campus Placement Programme

In its February-March 2019 edition, 9,011 candidates had registered for the placement programme

Committee for Members in Industry & Business (CMI&B) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the dates of its placement programme to be held in September and October. ICAI's Campus Placement Programme, which is held twice in a year, provides a platform to both the Newly Qualified Chartered Accountants (NQCAs) and the organizations looking to hire the best available talents to fulfil their human resource requirements.

The placement programes will be held for candidates who are planning to attend in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Pune in September while it will be conducted in October at Durgapur, Ernakulam, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Indore and Kanpur.

"The Placement Programme offers an excellent opportunity to the recruiters for picking the best and the brightest from a pool of talented professionals," said the official notification from CMI&B.

"This Campus Placement Programme, being a one stop solution, offers a unique opportunity to the employers to interact with the NQCAs, peruse the particulars of a huge pool of promising professionals and recruit the suitable one(s) who is found to be better than the best," the notification said.

Companies including Accenture Solutions, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Axis Bank, Barclays Global Service Centre, Capgemini Business Services, Dell International Services India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, HCL Technologies, Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages, ICICI Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, Infosys, LIC Housing Finance, ONGC, Tata Consultancy Services, and Wipro among others are participating in the placement programme.

In its February-March 2019 edition, 9,011 candidates had registered for the campus placement programme, out of which, 6,646 appeared for the interview.

3,815 candidates were offered jobs by the participating companies and 3,180 candidates accepted the offers.

Highest salary (cost to company) offered for domestic posting last placement session was Rs 22.50 lakh and highest salary offered for International posting was Rs 36.00 lakh.

The average salary was Rs 7.43 Lakhs.

The details on dates, registration and other requirements are available on the official portal, cmib.icai.org.

