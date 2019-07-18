Institute of Chartered Accountant of India Releases CA CPT Result For June 2019 Exam

CA CPT Result 2019 released for the exam conducted in June

CA CPT Result 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) has released the result for the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in June 2019. The CPT result is available on the official website. A notice released by the ICAI said that the result will be available after 6 pm today but the result has been released earlier than expected. Students who have registered to receive their CPT results through email will receive their result on email.

ICAI will release the CPT exam merit list soon on the official website.

CA CPT result 2019: How To Check?

Candidates can check CA CPT result from any of the following websites:

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in

Step one: Go to any one of the websites mentioned above.

Step two: Click on the link provided for CA CPT result.

Step three: Enter your registration number or PIN Number and CPT roll number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

CA CPT Result 2019: Direct Link

Students can also get their CPT result on SMS. To get the CA CPT result on SMS, send an SMS to 58888 in the following format:

CACPT Six digit CPT roll number

Students who qualify CPT become eligible for appearing in IPCC after minimum nine months of studying.

The Institute is expected to announce result dates for CA Foundation and CA Final exams soon. The result notice will be released on the official website.

