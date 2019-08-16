CA Intermediate Exam Result Next Week

ICAI CA Intermediate Result On August 23/ August 24

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the CA intermediate result next week. "The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (Old Course & New Course) Examination held in May 2019 are likely to be declared on the Friday, August 23, 2019 (evening)/ Saturday, August 24, 2019 around 6.00 pm," reads the notice released by the ICAI regarding the CA result.

Candidates who took the exam can download the result from the official website of ICAI.

In addition, ICAI will also send the result to the candidates on their email addresses. For availing this option, candidates have to register their requests at the website from August 18. "All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result," said ICAI.

Candidates can also get their result through SMS. Details in this regard can be found here.

The ICAI would also declare the result of the post qualification course exam, International Taxation Assessment Test, next week.

Meanwhile, CA exam dates have also been announced. The exams for CA foundation, intermediate and final courses under old and new scheme will begin on November 2. Registration has begun for the November exams. Candidates can apply latest by September 7.

