CA Foundation, Intermediate, And Final Admit Card Out For September Session, Check Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has published hall tickets for the CA exams. Students registered for the Foundation, Intermediate and Final papers can now download their admit cards from the ICAI website.

How to download ICAI September 2025 admit card

Go to the ICAI official website and open the CA Self Service Portal.

Sign in using your SSP ID or Student Registration email and the password you created.

Choose the Intermediate or Final admit card link as appropriate for your course.

Download the hall ticket and save a copy for printing and future reference.

Make sure you log in with the exact credentials you used at registration. If you face a login issue, check the portal's help section before the exam day so you have time to resolve it.

What information will the admit card show

The hall ticket is a mandatory document for entering the examination centre. It will display your name and roll number or registration number, the exact exam name and session, the dates and timings of your papers, the reporting time, the exam centre address and important instructions you must follow on the exam day. Verify all personal details immediately after downloading and contact ICAI support if anything is incorrect.



Exam Dates

Final course examination

Group I on September 3, 6, and 8.

Group II on September 10, 12, 14.

Intermediate course examination

Group I on September 4, 7, and 9.

Group II on September 11, 13, 15.

Foundation course examination

September 16, 18, 20, 22.

What you should carry on exam day

Carry a printed copy of the admit card and an original photo identity document that matches the name on your hall ticket. Bring a recent passport size photograph if the centre requires it for identity verification. Leave electronic devices such as phones and smartwatches at home or follow the centre's rules about storage. Follow the instructions on the admit card about permitted stationery and reporting time.

What if you are not able to download the admit card

If personal details are incorrect or you cannot access the SSP portal, contact ICAI support immediately and keep a record of your communication. Do not wait until the exam day to raise admit card problems. Resolving issues in advance will avoid last-minute disruption.

However, aspirants are advised to double-check the exam centre address and plan your travel so you arrive well before the reporting time. Keep a scanned copy of the admit card and documents on your phone for backup but remember the centre may not accept digital copies in place of printed ones. Read the instructions on the hall ticket carefully to avoid disqualification for avoidable mistakes.