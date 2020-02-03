ICAI Result: CA Foundation, IPCC Results Out. Direct Links Here

ICAI result: The ICAI released CA results at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

ICAI result: CA Foundation result and CA IPCC result have been announced. The CA result is available on the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or ICAI at icai.org. The ICAI, the professional body which conducts Chartered Acccountants (CA) exams in India, has also released the CA results at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. Candidates can check the CA result using their roll number and pin or else registration number.

ICAI result: Direct links

Intermediate (IPC) (Old) Examination: November 2019 - announced on February 3, 2020

Intermediate (New) Examination: November 2019 - announced on February 3, 2020

Intermediate (IPC) (Old) Examination - UNITS: November 2019- announced on February 3, 2020

Intermediate (New) Examination - UNITS: November 2019 - announced on February 3, 2020

Foundation: November 2019 - announced on February 3, 2020

ICAI result: Merit list

Intermediate (IPC) (Old) Examination: November 2019

Intermediate (New) Examination: November 2019

Foundation: November 2019

Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Foundation and Intermediate examinations desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from January 30, 2020.

All those registering their requests will be provided their ICAI results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.

To become a qualified Chartered Accountant, a student earlier needed to first clear the CPT exam which was a common entrance test. However, CPT has been replaced with CA Foundation programme. After clearing CA Foundation, a student needs to clear the CA Intermediate level, and CA Final level.

Click here for more Education News

