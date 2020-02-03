ICAI To Announce CA Intermediate, Foundation Result Soon; Where To Check

CA Result: ICAI is expected to announce CA Intermediate, Foundation result soon

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the result for CA Intermediate and CA Foundation Exams today, i.e. on February, or tomorrow, i.e. February 4. The result will be announced for the examinations which were held in November 2019. The result will be released on the official result portals of ICAI.

Students, who appeared for the November 2019 exam, will be able to check their results from one of the following websites:

icai.nic.in/caresult/

icaiexam.icai.org/icai_results/index.php

Icai.org

To check the result, students would need their registration number or PIN number as allotted by the Institute.

Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Foundation and Intermediate examinations desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from January 30, 2020.

All those registering their requests will be provided their ICAI results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.

To become a qualified Chartered Accountant, a student earlier needed to first clear the CPT exam which was a common entrance test. However, CPT has been replaced with CA Foundation programme. After clearing CA Foundation, a student needs to clear the CA Intermediate level, and CA Final level.

Click here for more Education News