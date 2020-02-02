ICAI CA Results For Foundation, Intermediate Expected Soon. Details Here

ICAI result 2020: CA results will be available at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

ICAI results 2020: The results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate and Foundation examination held in November 2019 are likely to be declared on Monday (February 3, 2020) or Tuesday (February 4, 2020), according to the ICAI. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or ICAI, the professional body which conducts the CA exams in the country, will release the CA results for Intermediate old and new courses in coming days. According to a statement regarding the ICAI CA results, the Institute also said it will release the all India merit (upto the 50th rank) on the official websites. The CA results will be released on following websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. Last month, the Institute released the CA results for Final candidates.

Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Foundation and Intermediate examinations desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from January 30, 2020.

All those registering their requests will be provided their ICAI results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.

CA result: List of websites

The CA results will be released on following websites:

icaiexam.icai.org,

caresults.icai.org and

icai.nic.in.

For accessing the ICAI Final result at the above mentioned websites, the candidate will have to enter their registration number or PIN number along with their roll number.

CA result: How to access results through SMS

Further, facilities have been made for candidates of CA examination held in November 2019 desirous of knowing their results with marks on SMS.

For getting results through SMS candidates should type:

For Intermediate (IPC) result the following:-

Intermediate (IPC) examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate(IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128

Intermediate examination (New Course)

CAIPCNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128

For Foundation Examination result the following:-

CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000171 and

The candidates may send the message to 57575 (for all mobile services) for their CA results of Foundation and Intermediate exams.

The CA exam schedule for May 2020 was announced last month. The exams will be held from May 2 to May 18 and the Application process for admission to CA Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final examinations would be held from February 5 to February 26. The result of the CA exam held in May is likely to be announced in August. The registration process for CA November exam will be held in August-September.

