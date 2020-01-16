ICAI CA Final Result Declared

ICAI CA Result 2020 Declared @ icai.org

ICAI CA final result has been announced. The CA final result is available on the official website of ICAI at icai.org. CA results for Foundation and Intermediate papers will be declared in February. Candidates can check the CA result using their roll number and pin or else registration number.

ICAI CA Result

ICAI CA exams are held twice a year, in November and in May. The ICAI CA exam schedule for May 2020 has already been announced. The exams will be held from May 2 to May 18 and the Application process for admission to CA Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final examinations would be held from February 5 to February 26. The result of the CA exam held in May is likely to be announced in August. The registration process for CA November exam will be held in August-September.

ICAI CA Final Result Today. Seniors Wish Good Luck On Twitter

ICAI would also announce the result of the Information Systems Audit [ISA] Assessment Test held on December 28, 2019. The result of post qualification course examinations, which are International Taxation Assessment Test, Insurance and Risk Management and International Trade Laws and WTO, would be declared either on February 3 or February 4.

