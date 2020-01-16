CA Final Exam Result Likely To Be Announced Today

ICAI, the CA exam regulator, is expected to announce the CA final exam result today.

ICAI, the CA exam regulator, is expected to announce the CA final exam result today. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) would release the CA result on its official website icai.org either on January 16 or on January 17. The ICAI CA exam result for Foundation and Intermediate courses will be declared either on February 3 or February 4.

The result will be available on the official website of ICAI, icai.org.

ICAI would also release All India merit (upto the 50th Rank) along with the CA final exam result. For last session, the exam result was announced on January 23.

ICAI has also made arrangements to provide CA result to students on their registered phone number and email address. The option to register details for receiving result alerts has been made available to students since January 13.

ICAI would also announce the result of the Information Systems Audit [ISA] Assessment Test held on December 28, 2019. The result of post qualification course examinations, which are International Taxation Assessment Test, Insurance and Risk Management and International Trade Laws and WTO, would be declared either on February 3 or February 4.

ICAI CA exams are held twice a year, in November and in May.

The ICAI CA exam schedule for May 2020 has already been announced. The exams will be held from May 2 to May 18 and the Application process for admission to CA Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final examinations would be held from February 5 to February 26. The result of the CA exam held in May is likely to be announced in August. The registration process for CA November exam will be held in August-September.

Click here for more Education News