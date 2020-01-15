ICAI To Release CA Final Results Soon. Details Here

CA Final result is expected to be released either on January 16 or January 17.

ICAI results 2020: The results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final examination (Old course and New Course) held in November 2019 are likely to be declared on Thursday (January 16, 2020) or Friday (January 16, 2020), according to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or ICAI, the professional body which conducts the CA exams in the country. According to a statement regarding the ICAI Final results, the Institute also said it will release the all India merit (upto the 50th rank) on the official websites. The CA final results can be accessed by the candidates on following websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Final Examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from January 13, 2020.

All those registering their requests will be provided their ICAI results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.

For accessing the ICAI Final result at the above mentioned websites, the candidate will have to enter their registration number or PIN number along with their roll number.

Further, facilities have been made for candidates of CA Final examination held in November 2019 desirous of knowing their results with marks on SMS.

For getting results through SMS candidates should type:

For Final Examination result the following:

Final Examination (Old Course): CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128

Final Examination (New Course): CAFNLNEW (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128

And the candidates may send the message to: 57575 (for all mobile services).

The ICAI conducts CA exams twice a year, in November and in May.

The CA exam schedule for May 2020 was announced last week. The exams will be held from May 2 to May 18 and the Application process for admission to CA Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final examinations would be held from February 5 to February 26. The result of the CA exam held in May is likely to be announced in August. The registration process for CA November exam will be held in August-September.

