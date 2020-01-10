ICAI To Announce CA Result Next Week

ICAI CA December result on January 16/ January 17

ICAI is expected to announce Chartered Accountant (CA) final exam result next week. The CA exam regulator, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), has said the result will be declared either on January 16 or on January 17. ICAI would also release All India merit (upto the 50th Rank) along with the CA final exam result. For last session, the exam result was announced on January 23.

The result will be available on the official website of ICAI, icai.org.

Candidates who wish to receive result alerts on their email addresses or phone number can register their details from January 13. "Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Final Examination (Old course & New Course) desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 13th January 2020," said the ICAI in the exam notice.

The ICAI conducts CA exams twice a year, in November and in May.

The CA exam schedule for May 2020 was announced last week. The exams will be held from May 2 to May 18 and the Application process for admission to CA Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final examinations would be held from February 5 to February 26. The result of the CA exam held in May is likely to be announced in August. The registration process for CA November exam will be held in August-September.

Click here for more Education News