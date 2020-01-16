CA Final Result Today. Seniors Wish Students On Twitter

The CA exam regulator, ICAI, had announced the result dates on January 7.

Aspiring Chartered Accountants (CA) would receive their final paper result today. The CA final result is expected to be out by 6 pm today. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) would host the CA result on its website icai.org.

Since morning students are monitoring the official website, result and news portals for updates on the CA result. This is because the CA result, as notified by ICAI, can come either today or tomorrow.

Students are also seen tagging ICAI and members of ICAI for updates on the CA result.

Meanwhile, candidates who have already cleared or appeared for the exam are tweeting best wishes and good luck to their juniors.

"The nervous excitement that I felt when my CA final results were due, I feel the same & even more today. Hope we shine bright & come out with a big WIN, all fingers crossed!," tweeted Sourabh Mutha, a Chartered Accountant by profession.

Many students, in their tweets, have said they are nervous of CA results. Seniors have also come to Twitter to support their juniors in this moment of "nervousness".

"CA finals result day. Still get nightmares even though I did not appear for it," tweeted another candidate who had cleared the exam 4 years back.

ICAI would announce the result anytime from now. Dhiraj Khandelwal, Central Council Member of ICAI, has tweeted that the CA final results will be released by 6 pm today. Best of luck to all my CA final Students , whose result going to announce today evening by 6pm, he has tweeted.

