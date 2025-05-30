Chartered Accountant Exam Date Sheet Released For September 2025, Details Here

ICAI CA Exam 2025: The date sheet has been released for Final, Intermediate and Foundational courses.
ICAI CA Exam 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the date sheet for ICAI Chartered Accountant (CA) September examinations 2025. The date sheet has been released for Final, Intermediate and Foundation courses. Candidates who wish to apply for the examination can check the date sheet on the official ICAI website, icai.org.
ICAI CA Exam 2025: Exam Dates
- Final Course Examination: For the first group, the exams will be held on September 3, 6 and 8, 2025. The second group Final course examinations will be held on September 10, 12 and 14, 2025.
- Intermediate Course Examination: The first group Intermediate course examinations will be held on September 4, 7 and 9, 2025. For second group, the examinations will be held on September 11, 13 and 15, 2025.
- Foundational Course Examination: The Foundational course examinations will be held on September 16, 19, 20 and 22, 2025.
ICAI CA Exam 2025: How To Download Exam Date Sheet?
- Visit the official website, icai.org.
- Click on the "Important Announcements" section.
- A new page will open.
- Click on "CA Examinations September 2025".
- The exam date sheet will be automatically downloaded.
- Save the exam date sheet for future reference.
ICAI CA Exam 2025: Exam Timings
- The Foundational examinations will take place from 2 PM to 5 PM for Paper 1 and 2 while Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM.
- All of the Intermediate examinations will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM.
- For Final Course examinations, Paper 1 to 5 will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM and Paper 6 will be conducted for a total of 4 hours from 2 PM to 6 PM.
Candidates will be able to apply for the ICAI CA September 2025 examinations from July 5, 2025 till July 18, 2025.