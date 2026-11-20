IBPS PO Mains Result 2026: The Indian Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Result today, November 20, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the mains examination can now check and download their result from the official website, ibps.in.

To check the qualifying status applicants are required to enter their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth along with captcha code in the result login window on the portal.

The result window displays candidate's qualifying status, while a detailed scorecard, including sectional and overall marks, will be made available soon on the same portal. Candidates are advised to download and retain their scorecards once released, as they will be required during document verification and interview rounds.

The IBPS PO mains examination was conducted on October 4, 2026 and was the second stage in the selection process, following the preliminary examination conducted on August 22 and 23, 2026.

IBPS PO Mains Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow the given steps below to check their IBPS PO Mains 2026 result:

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the "IBPS CRP-PO/MTS-XVI Mains Result 2026" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the credentials such as the registration number, date of birth and captcha code.

Step 4: Click on the submit button to access the result.

Step 5: The IBPS PO Mains result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and save it for future reference.

The result window will remain active till November 27, 2026. Once closed candidates will not be able to check their result after that.

Direct link to check result

IBPS PO 2026 Mains Result: Details to Check

Candidates must check all the details mentioned on their IBPS PO Mains result carefully and in case of any discrepancy they must get them rectified by the higher authority.

Candidate's name

Registration number

Roll number

Category

Exam name

Qualifying status

IBPS PO Mains Result: What's Next

Now that the mains result has been released, candidates shortlisted in this round will move forward to the next stage of the selection process which is the interview round. The final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in mains and interview rounds.