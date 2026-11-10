RRB Probationary Officer Admit Card 2026 Out: Know How To Access, Important Exam Instructions

IBPS RRB PO 2026 Admit Card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the Regional Rural Bank (RRB) Probationary Officer (PO) admit card 2026 for the prelims stage. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can now download their call letter from the official website, ibps.in. To access the hall ticket candidates are required to enter their registration number and password or date of birth.

The admit card download window will remain active till November 22, 2026 for the candidates. The call letter is a mandatory document that the candidates are required to carry on the day of the examination. Without it, no applicants will be allowed to enter inside the exam hall.

The examination for the recruitment in the Officer Scale 1 is scheduled to be held on November 21 and 22, 2026 for 45 minutes. Only a physical/hard copy of the admit card is allowed inside the hall, digital copies are strictly prohibited.

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Provided below are steps to access the preliminary RRB PO e-call letter 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the online preliminary exam call letter for CRP RRB-XV Officer Scale 1 link.

Step 3: A new login window will appear after clicking on the link.

Step 4: Now enter the credentials such as registration number and password or date of birth in the designated space.

Step 5: Submit the details the IBPS RRB PO hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take its printout for exam day.

IBPS RRB PO 2026 Call Letter: Details Mentioned

The hall ticket contains important details, check below:

Candidate's name

Registration number

Roll number

Date of birth

Photograph

Exam date

Exam centre address

The details need to be verified properly and in case of any discrepancies candidates must contact the higher authority and get them rectified before the exam.

Along with the admit card, candidates are also required to carry a passport size photo and a valid ID proof.