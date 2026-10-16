IBPS Specialist Officer Prelims Result 2026 Out: Check Steps To Download Scorecard, Further Process

IBPS SO PrelimsResult 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results for the Preliminary examination of the Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment cycle. Candidates who appeared for the prelims examination can now download their scorecards via the official IBPS portal at ibps.in. The IBPS SO prelims exam 2026 was conducted on August 29, 2026. The scorecard download link will remain active on the website till October 22, 2026.

To access the scorecard, candidates are required to enter their login credentials such as registration number or roll number and password and date of birth. The scorecard contains important details such as candidate's name, roll number, category, overall and section-wise marks obtained and examination date.

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2026: Steps to Download

Check the steps provided below to download the IBPS SO scorecard via the official portal.

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the 'CRP Specialist Officer' tab.

Step 3: Once selected the tab, click on the link titled " Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-SPL-XVI"

Step 4: Once clicked on the link, a new result login window will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Enter the required details such as registration number or roll number and password or date of birth and captcha code.

Step 6: The IBPS SO Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and save it for future reference.

IBPS SO 2026 Exam: What's Next

Candidates who qualified the the IBPS SO prelims stage will now move to the next round of the selection process, which is mains examination. The IBPS SO mains exam is scheduled to be held on November 1, 2026. The final merit list of the candidates are prepared on the basis of their performance in the mains exam and interview round.