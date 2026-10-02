IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Steps To Download, Exam Guidelines

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2026 on the official website, ibps.in. Candidates can now download their hall ticket using their required login credentials such as registration number, password and captcha code.

According to the exam calendar, the IBPS Clerk prelims exam 2026 is set to be conducted on October 10, and 11, 2026. Candidates are required to carry their admit card on the day of the examination, without the hall ticket applicants will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

The hall ticket is an important document that contains important details such as candidate's name, gender, category, candidate's signature, applicant's photograph, exam centre address, exam timings etc.

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

The IBPS Clerk prelims hall ticket has been released, candidates can check the steps provided below on how to download the admit card.

Step 1: Go to the official website, ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled " Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-CSA-XVI"

Step 3: Once clicked on the link a new login window will appear.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials such as registration number, password and date of birth.

Step 5: The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2026 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the call letter and take its print out as only a hard/physical copy of the admit card is allowed inside the exam hall. Digital copy of the hall ticket is strictly prohibited.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2026: Exam Guidelines

IBPS Clerk admit card 2026 consists of several exam-day guidelines for candidates. Aspirants are advised to adhere to the exam day guidelines strictly.

Aspirants need to reach the exam hall at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

Apart from the hall ticket, applicants must also carry a government authorised ID such as Aadhar card, PAN card, Driving license, etc.

Electronic items such as mobile phones, smartwatches, bluetooth, etc. are strictly banned inside the exam hall. Use of such items can lead to the candidature.

In case candidates find any errors in the details mentioned on the IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2026, then they must immediately report that discrepancy to the authorities. They can contact the officials by contacting the toll-free help-line numbers provided on the website - 1800 222 366 and 1800 103 4566.