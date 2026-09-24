IBPS Probationary Officer Prelims Result 2026 Released; Know How To Download

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2026 for candidates who appeared in the Probationary Officer preliminary examination. Candidates can check and download their results through the official IBPS website at ibps.in. The result link was activated on September 23 and will remain available until September 30, 2026. Candidates will need their login credentials to access the result and scorecard. Those who qualify in the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the next stage of the recruitment process. The recruitment drive aims to fill 6,715 Probationary Officer vacancies.

Click here: IBPS PO Prelims Result Link

How To Check IBPS PO Prelims Result 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps below to check their IBPS PO Prelims Result 2026:

Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Click on the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter the required login credentials.

Click on the Submit button.

The IBPS PO Prelims Result 2026 will be displayed.

Check the result and download the scorecard.

Take a printout of the result for future reference.

IBPS PO Exam Pattern And Selection Process

The IBPS PO selection process comprises a preliminary examination, main examination and personality test. The preliminary exam consists of 100 questions carrying 100 marks, with a total duration of 60 minutes.

The main examination will consist of 170 questions carrying 200 marks. Candidates will get 160 minutes to complete the main examination.

IBPS has also prescribed negative marking for wrong answers in the Objective Tests. For every incorrect answer, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted while calculating the corrected score. No marks will be deducted for questions left unanswered.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 6,715 Probationary Officer posts. Candidates are advised to visit the official IBPS website for further details.