IBPS Probationary Officer Mains Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Steps To Download, Exam Pattern

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Probationary Officer (PO) admit card 2026 for the Mains examination. Candidates who qualified the prelims round can now download their Mains admit card from the official website, ibps.in.

To access the hall ticket candidates are required to enter their registration number/roll number or password/date of birth and captcha code as shown on the screen. It is mandatory for applicants to carry their admit card on the day of the examination. Without the admit card candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Once candidates have downloaded their admit card, it is advisable to check the details on it. Students should check all the details including name, exam name, roll number, centre address, reporting time, etc. By any chance, if the admit card contains incorrect information, then candidates must contact the authorities and get the changes rectified before the exam date.

The IBPS PO Mains exam is scheduled to be held on October 4, 2026 and candidates must carry a valid ID proof on the day of the examination along with the admit card.

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates shortlisted for the Mains round can follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket.

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Now, click on the link titled "CRP/PO-MTs XVI" on the homepage.

Step 3: Once clicked on the link, now select the online main exam call letter option.

Step 4: A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Now, enter the required credentials such as registration number/roll number or password/date of birth in the designated space.

Step 6: Once submitted, the IBPS PO Mains admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card and take its print out.

The admit card is available for download till October 4, 2026.

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2026

Candidates can check the mains exam pattern from the table below:

Sections Questions Marks Duration Reasoning 40 60 45 minutes English Language 40 20 35 minutes Data Analysis and Interpretation 40 60 45 minutes General/Economy/Banking Awareness/Digital/

Financial Awareness, including RBI circulars 50 60 35 minutes Total 170 200 160 minutes

Candidates who will qualify the IBPS PO Mains stage will move to the next round of the selection process which is Interview.