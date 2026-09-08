IBPS PO Prelims Result 2026 Releasing Soon: Check Marking Scheme, Steps To Download

IBPS PO Result 2026 Soon: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to declare the IBPS Probationary Officer (PO) Result 2026 for the preliminary examination by the third week of September. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results through the official website - ibps.in. The examination was conducted on August 22 and 23.

To check and download the preliminary examination result once announced, candidates will be required to enter their registration number, password, and security code displayed on the screen.

The preliminary examination, carrying 100 marks, comprised three sections: English Language, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude. The examination-conducting body does not release the answer key for the IBPS PO examination.

Candidates who clear the prelims will be eligible to appear for the Mains examination, scheduled to be conducted on October 4 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

IBPS PO Result 2026: Marking Scheme

Candidates will be awarded one mark for every correct answer.

For each incorrect answer, 0.25 mark will be deducted.

Each correct and incorrect answer is calculated by the examination body for the final score.

Also Read | UPTET 2026 Certificates Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2026: Steps To Check

To check the IBPS PO prelims result once released, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link titled "IBPS PO Prelims Result 2026" on the homepage.

Step 3: Once clicked, the link will redirect candidates to the login page.

Step 4: Enter the required details. The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and save it for future reference.

The prelims result is not considered for the final IBPS provisional allotment list.