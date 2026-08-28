IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Last Date Today For 11,403 Posts, Check Details

New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the registration window for Clerk Recruitment 2026 today, August 28. The recruitment drive is being conducted under CRP CSA-XVI for 11,403 Customer Service Associate (CSA) posts in participating public sector banks. The original application deadline was August 21, but the registration window was extended by one week. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can complete the online application and fee payment before the deadline. Candidates should carefully check their eligibility, required documents and state-wise language requirements before submitting the form.

IBPS Clerk 2026: Important Details

Total vacancies: 11,403 Customer Service Associate posts

11,403 Customer Service Associate posts Registration deadline: August 28, 2026

August 28, 2026 Preliminary exam: October 2026

October 2026 Preliminary result: November 2026

November 2026 Application fee: Rs 175 for SC, ST, PwD and ESM candidates

Rs 175 for SC, ST, PwD and ESM candidates Fee for other candidates: Rs 850, including GST

Rs 850, including GST Educational qualification: Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university

Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university Computer knowledge: Mandatory

Mandatory Age limit: 20 to 28 years

20 to 28 years Local language: Candidates must know the language of the state they apply for

Candidates must know the language of the state they apply for Age relaxation: Five years for SC/ST and three years for OBC non-creamy layer candidates

IBPS Clerk 2026: Exam Pattern And Selection

Prelims: 100 questions carrying 100 marks

100 questions carrying 100 marks Prelims duration: 60 minutes, with 20 minutes for each section

60 minutes, with 20 minutes for each section Prelims sections: English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability

English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability Mains: 160 questions carrying 200 marks

160 questions carrying 200 marks Mains duration: 125 minutes

125 minutes Selection: Prelims is qualifying, while the Main examination determines merit.

Prelims is qualifying, while the Main examination determines merit. LLPT: Shortlisted candidates may have to appear for the Local Language Proficiency Test, unless exempted.

Shortlisted candidates may have to appear for the Local Language Proficiency Test, unless exempted. Documents: Photograph, live photo, signature, left-hand thumb impression, handwritten declaration and Class 10 certificate/mark sheet.

Candidates who have not yet applied should complete the IBPS Clerk 2026 application and fee payment by August 28, 2026, without waiting for further extension.