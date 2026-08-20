IBPS Clerk 2026: Application Window Closes Tomorrow For 11,403 Posts, Check Direct Link

IBPS Clerk 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the online application window for the 2026 Customer Service Associate recruitment tomorrow, August 21. The recruitment drive is being conducted under the Common Recruitment Process for Customer Service Associate in participating banks and offers 11,403 vacancies. Candidates who have not yet registered can submit their applications through the official IBPS website before the deadline.

The application process includes registration, uploading the required documents and online fee payment. Applicants should carefully check the information entered in the form before final submission. The preliminary examination is scheduled for October 10 and 11, while the main examination will be held on December 27, 2026.

Click here: IBPS Clerk 2026 Application Link

IBPS Clerk 2026: Important Dates

Candidates should keep the following dates in mind while completing the application process:

Online registration begins: August 1, 2026

August 1, 2026 Last date to apply: August 21, 2026

August 21, 2026 Last date for editing application details: August 21, 2026

August 21, 2026 Last date for online fee payment: August 21, 2026

August 21, 2026 Last date to print application: September 5, 2026

September 5, 2026 Preliminary examination: October 10 and 11, 2026

October 10 and 11, 2026 Main examination: December 27, 2026

The preliminary examination admit card is scheduled to be released in September, according to the details shown in the recruitment schedule.

IBPS Clerk 2026 Application Fee

The application fee, including applicable Goods and Services Tax and intimation charges, is:

General, Other Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections: Rs 850

Rs 850 Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and Ex-Servicemen: Rs 175

Rs 175 Payment mode: Credit card, debit card, net banking or Unified Payments Interface

How To Apply For IBPS Clerk 2026?

Follow these steps to submit the IBPS Clerk Application 2026:

Visit the official IBPS website at ibpsreg.ibps.in.

Select the application link for the Customer Service Associate recruitment.

Complete the registration and enter the required personal and educational details.

Upload the prescribed documents, photograph, signature, thumb impression and handwritten declaration.

Pay the applicable application fee through the available online payment options.

Review all details carefully and submit the application form.

Download and retain the confirmation page for future reference.

Complete the application and fee payment by August 21, 2026, as applications submitted after the prescribed deadline will not be accepted.