Bengaluru Zomato Staff Tells Team To Learn Hindi, Later Apologises In Kannada

A Zomato warehouse supervisor in Bengaluru has come under fire for telling local staff to learn Hindi or leave the job.

In a viral video, the supervisor named Ashok is seen telling the staff that he will only talk to them in Hindi and that those interested in working with him must learn the language or leave.

"I don't know Kannada. I'll speak in Hindi. If you're going to work here, learn Hindi. If you want to leave, I don't care," Ashok, who is from Andhra Pradesh, is seen telling the workers in the viral video.

In the video, an employee can be heard telling Ashok, "This is Karnataka," to which Ashok is seen yelling back: "So what, I will only speak Hindi." He then tells the staff to learn Hindi or leave the job.

Ashok's video triggered a public backlash and he later posted a video apologising in Kannada.Following the backlash, a petition was submitted to the Madanayakanahalli police seeking action against him.

Pro-Kannada activists gathered outside the Zomato warehouse to demand strict action and the supervisor's removal. A formal complaint and police petition were filed against Ashok. Police reportedly briefly took him into custody to control the tense situation.

Ashok later released a video with folded hands, speaking in Kannada to apologise for his remarks and promising he would not repeat the mistake.