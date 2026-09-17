IBPS Probationary Officer Prelims Result 2026 Soon: Here's What Candidates Need To Know

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the PO/MT Preliminary Examination 2026 on August 22 and 23 for the CRP PO/MT-XVI recruitment cycle. Candidates who appeared for the exam are awaiting the announcement of the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2026. As per the latest updates, the result is likely to be released in the third week of September 2026. However, IBPS has not confirmed the exact result date yet. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their scores through the official website, ibps.in. Candidates who qualify for the preliminary stage will be eligible to appear for the Mains examination on October 4, 2026.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2026: Marking Scheme

The IBPS PO Preliminary Examination follows a negative marking system. Candidates should keep the marking scheme in mind while checking their probable scores.

Candidates receive 1 mark for every correct answer.

For every incorrect answer, 0.25 mark is deducted.

Marks obtained by candidates are calculated based on their correct and incorrect responses.

The final score is considered along with the applicable examination criteria for determining qualification.

Candidates who clear the Prelims stage will proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process. The IBPS PO Mains examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 4, 2026.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2026: Steps To Check

Once the result is announced, candidates can check their IBPS PO Prelims scorecard by following these steps:

Visit the official IBPS website, ibps.in.

Go to the CRP PO/MT section on the homepage.

Look for the link related to CRP PO/MT-XVI Preliminary Result 2026.

Click on the result link.

Enter the required login credentials, such as registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

Submit the details.

The IBPS PO Prelims Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Check the qualifying status and score details.

Download the result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates should regularly check the official IBPS website for the result announcement and further recruitment updates.