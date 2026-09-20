IBPS Regional Rural Bank 2026 Registration: Check Last Date To Apply, Application Fee

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is closing the registration along with the application fee window for the Regional Rural Bank (RRB) recruitment 2026 tomorrow, i.e., September 21, 2026. Applicants who still haven't registered for the exam must do so before the deadline as once the application window closes no forms will be accepted after that. Once the registration process is over, the registered candidates can download their confirmation page by October 5, 2026.

Candidates can apply for the Post of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officers. However, a candidate can apply for only one post in officer's cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale III. A total of 13,706 vacancies were announced for these posts across 28 participating banks. Before applying for the posts candidates must carefully go through the eligibility criteria.

IBPS RRB 2026 Application Form: Steps to Apply

Those who are yet to apply for the IBPS RRB exam can check the steps below to fill out the application form:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, under "Common Recruitment Process Section" select the CRP RRB option.

Step 3: Click on the respective links Recruitment of Officers - Scale I, II, & III under CRP-RRBs-XV or Recruitment of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) under CRP-RRBs-XV.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials such as registration number, password and security code.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: Now fill in the application form with all the details.

Step 7: Upload the required documents.

Step 8: Lastly pay the application fee and submit the form.

Application Fee

To apply for the Officer (Scale I, II & III) or Office Assistants (Multipurpose) post candidates belonging to the SC/ST/ PwBD are required to pay Rs 175 and all other candidates need to pay Rs 850.

IBPS RRB 2026 Registration: Documents Required

While filling out the form candidates need to upload the following documents:

Photograph

Signature

Left thumb impression

A hand written declaration

SSC/SSLC/10th Standard or Equivalent Certificate

Candidates are advised to carefully fill in the online application form themselves as no change in any of the data filled in the online application form will be entertained.