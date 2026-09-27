IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: Apply Today For 13,745 Posts, Check Steps And Fee

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the online application window for CRP RRBs-XV recruitment today, September 27. Eligible candidates can apply for Officer Scale I, II, III and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) posts through the official website, ibps.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 13,745 vacancies across Group A and Group B posts. The application process began on September 1, while the last date, earlier fixed as September 21, was extended to September 27. Candidates who are yet to apply should complete the registration process today to avoid missing the deadline.

How To Apply for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to complete their application:

Visit the official website at ibps.in.

Go to the Common Recruitment Process section and select CRP RRBs.

Click on CRP Regional Rural Bank XV.

Select the relevant application link for Officer posts or Office Assistant.

Click Login for Already Registered Candidates.

Enter the registration number, password and security code.

Complete the application form and upload the required documents.

Pay the applicable fee and submit the form.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

IBPS RRB Application Fee 2026

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 175

Rs 175 All other candidates: Rs 850

Rs 850 For Office Assistant, ESM/DESM candidates are also eligible for the Rs 175 fee.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: Vacancy and Application Details

Candidates can check the important details of the recruitment drive below:

Posts: Officer Scale I, II, III and Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Officer Scale I, II, III and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Total vacancies: 13,745

13,745 Notification date: August 31, 2026

August 31, 2026 Application dates: September 1 to September 27, 2026

September 1 to September 27, 2026 Official website: ibps.in

The last date to submit the IBPS RRB application form is September 27. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements should apply before the application window closes.