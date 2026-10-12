IBPS Probationary Officer Mains Result 2026 Soon: When And Where To Check The Result

IBPS PO Mains Result 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains result 2026 soon. However, the exam-conducting body is yet to confirm the official release date. Candidates who appeared for the mains exam conducted on October 4, 2026 are eagerly waiting for their qualifying status, which determines their eligibility for the final interview round. Once released applicants will be able to check and download their result from the official website, ibps.in.

To access the IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 candidates will be required to enter their registration number and password in the result login window once activated. The candidates who will qualify the mains exam will proceed to the next stage of the selection process, which is the interview round.

The IBPS PO mains result 2026 will display the qualifying status, section-wise scores and overall performance of candidates.

IBPS PO Mains Result 2026: Check Steps to Download

To check the IBPS PO mains result once released, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website - ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link titled "IBPS PO Mains Result 2026" on the homepage.

Step 3: Once clicked on the link it will be re-directed to the result login page

Step 4: Enter the required details and the result status will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and save it for future reference.

IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2026

The IBPS PO mains scorecard 2026 will be released a few days after the results are announced. Candidates are advised to download their admit card within the time frame provided by the exam-conducting body. Candidates must log in with the necessary credentials in order to download their IBPS PO scorecard.