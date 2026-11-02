IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026: Check Expected Release Date, Previous Years' Trends

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the Clerk Prelims result in the third week of November 2026. However, the exam-conducting body has not announced the official release date as of now. Once the results are declared, applicants will be able to check their qualifying status from the official portal, ibps.in.

To access the result, candidates will be required to enter their registration number and date of birth in the result login window once activated on the website.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims exam was conducted on October 10 and 11, 2026 in online mode. Those who will qualify in the prelims round will move to the next stage of the recruitment process which is Mains round.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can check the steps provided below to download the result once released on the website.

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website, ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the "IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2026" link

Step 3: Once the link is clicked upon, enter the login credentials such as roll number/registration number and date of birth or password

Step 4: After submitting the details the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take its print out.

The scorecard and cut-off will be released a few days after the result announcement.

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2026 Result: Check Past Years' Trends

The IBPS Clerk Prelims result for the academic session 2026 is yet to be released by the exam-conducting body. Meanwhile, applicants can check the previous years' result release date below:

Year Pelims Exam Date Prelims Result Date 2025 October 4 and 5 November 20 2024 August 24, 25 and 31 October 1 2023 August 26, 27 and September 2 September 14 2022 August 28 and September 3 and 4 September 21

Applicants are advised to visit the official website frequently and stay updated on all the upcoming result announcement.