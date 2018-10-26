Haryana Open School 10th, 12th Result 2018 Announced @ Bseh.org.in

BSEH Open School 10th, 12th Result 2018 Announced @ Bseh.org.in

Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the result for Open School class 10th and 12th examination which was conducted in September 2018. The result can be accessed through the official BSEH website. Result is also available on third-party result hosting website IndiaResult.com. Students who appeared for the September exam can check their result using their roll n umber and name.

BSEH Open School 10th, 12th Result 2018: How to check?

Step one: Go to official website for BSEH: www.bseh.org.in.

Step two: Click on the result link which is available under the 'What's New' Menu.

Step three: you will be redirected to a third-party website.

Step four: Enter your name as given on your exam admit card or your roll number in the space provided.

Step five: Click on Submit and view your result.

In news, BSEH has again postponed the exam date for HTET 2018. The exam which was earlier scheduled for December end will now be conducted in the first week of January. Other details about the exam will be released soon.

