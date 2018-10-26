HTET 2018 Exam Dates Changed Again; Check New Dates Here

The dates for HTET have been changed yet again. Now, the exam will be conducted on January 5, and January 6, 2019. Earlier the exam had been scheduled in November which was then postponed to a date in December. The Haryana School Education Board had set the dates for HTET on December 22, 23, 30 and 31, 2018.

The change in dates is due to the examinations scheduled by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

The Haryana Education Department had taken considerable time to approve the schedule suggested earlier. Usually the board needs about three months to prepare for the examination. However, by the time the Education Department approved of the schedule, the board of school education had only one and a half month left.

HTET 2018 exam will now be conducted in January 2019. Further details for the exam will be released in due course of time. The application details will be released shortly.

HTET is an eligibility test which is compulsory for recruitment as teacher in government schools in Haryana.

Meanwhile Haryana Open School class 10th and 12th result has been released. The result is available on the Board of School Education, Haryana's official website.

