Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 Registration Begins, Check Eligibility Criteria, Key Details

HTET 2024 Registration: The Haryana School Education Board in Bhiwani has initiated the registration process for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024. The deadline for application form submission is November 14. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website. The examination will be held on December 7 and 8 in two shifts. The application correction window will open on November 15 and close on November 17.

This test is designed for the recruitment of Primary Teachers (PRT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT).

HTET 2024

HTET is a state-level assessment aimed at determining the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions (PRT, PGT, TGT) in government schools across Haryana.

HTET 2024 Schedule

Level-3 (PGT - Post Graduate Teacher): December 7, from 3 PM to 5.30pm.

Level-2 (TGT - Trained Graduate Teacher): December 8, from 10am

to 12.30pm.

Level-1 (PRT - Primary Teacher): December 8, from 3pm to 5.30pm.

HTET 2024: Steps To Register

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in.

Click on the 'New Registration' link.

Fill in the required details on the application form.

Submit the form and keep a copy for future reference.

Minimum Educational Qualifications

Level I - Primary Teacher (PRT) for Classes I-V:

Candidates must have completed Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or be appearing in the final year of a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (as recognised by NCTE).

Alternatively, candidates can have a Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with a minimum of 45% marks and be enrolled in the final year of a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education per NCTE regulations.

Other acceptable qualifications include completing Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks and being enrolled in the final year of a four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd.) or a two-year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

Graduation with a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education is also acceptable.

Additionally, candidates should have studied Hindi/Sanskrit at the Matric level or have it as one of the subjects in their Senior Secondary/Graduation/Post Graduation.

Level II - Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) for Classes 6-8:

For TGT in Social Studies, candidates need a Bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks in Social Science as an elective or Honours subject and must have studied it as a teaching subject in BTC/JBT/D.Ed. (Diploma in Education) or B.Ed. (Bachelor of Education).

Alternatively, candidates may have a four-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (BElEd) or a four-year integrated BA-BEd with the required marks in Social Sciences.

Candidates must also have studied at least two of the following subjects during their degree: History, Political Science, Economics, Geography, Sociology, or Psychology.

Proficiency in Hindi or Sanskrit at the Matric level or as part of higher education is necessary.

For TGT in Science, similar educational qualifications apply, requiring a Bachelor's degree with 50% marks in Science as an elective or Honours subject, and relevant teaching qualifications as outlined above. Candidates must also have studied at least three subjects from Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, or Mathematics during their degree. Proficiency in Hindi or Sanskrit is also required.

Applicants are advised to check the detailed notification before filling out the form.