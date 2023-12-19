Haryana Board Announces Results For Teacher Eligibility Test

The Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani has announced the results for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) December 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the board to check the results. The students can download the score card by entering their credential details. The students will be required to enter their roll numbers, date of birth and mobile number to check the results.

The results have been announced for the level 1, 2 and 3 exams that was conducted by the board on December 2, 2023 and December 3, 2023.

Steps to check the results

Step 1- Visit the official website of the BSEH

Step 2- On the home page, click on HTET 2023 Results link

Step 3- Enter the login details and click on submit

Step 4- The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5- Check the result and download.

The Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani was founded in 1969 as per Haryana Act No 11 of 1969. The headquarters of the board were initially located in Chandigarh and later shifted to Bhiwani in January 1981.

The Board started with a staff of 100 officials allocated from Punjab University, Chandigarh and conducted the first examination of matriculation level (10 class) in 1970. It started conducting the Middle examination with effect from 1976 to improve educational standards at Middle level. The Board adopted 10+2 pattern of education and conducted 12 class examination under the new scheme with effect from 1987.