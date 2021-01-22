Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) Result Declared

HTET result is available on the official website.

The result of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) has been declared. The HTET result is available on the official website haryanatet.in. Candidates can check the HTET result using their registration details.

HTET is an eligibility test, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Haryana, which is compulsory for recruitment as teacher in government schools in Haryana.

The exam has three levels or papers for primary teacher recruitment, trained graduate teacher recruitment and postgraduate teacher recruitment separately.

The result of the last edition of this exam was declared in January, 2020. A total of 21,983 candidates out of 2,61,574 candidates, who had appeared for the exam had qualified.

"To ensure that persons recruited as teachers possess the essential aptitude and ability to meet the challenges of teaching at Elementary, Secondary and Senior Secondary levels, one of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in any of the schools recognized by the Department of School Education, Haryana and affiliated by the Board of School Education, Haryana is that they should pass the "Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test"," says an official statement.