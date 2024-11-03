Haryana TET 2024 Registrations To Begin Tomorrow, Check Steps To Apply

Haryana TET 2024: The Haryana School Education Board is scheduled to begin registration for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on November 4. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the exam by visiting the official website, bseh.org.in. Aspirants can apply for the exam until November 14.

HTET 2024 Registration: Check Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, bseh.org.in/home

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the application link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter personal and academic information, then click on submit

Step 5: Download the application form and take a hard copy for future reference

The official notification reads: "After qualifying 'HTET,' the candidates will acquire the eligibility in respect of having qualified 'HTET.' However, such HTET-qualified candidates will need to satisfy all eligibility requirements as per Service Rules in order to become qualified for recruitment as a teacher of the respective level in any of the schools specified under clause 3 (iii) as per the qualifying condition laid down by prospective employers."

HTET 2024: Important Dates

Online Application System to Start: November 4, 2024

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: November 14, 2024

Correction in Particulars: November 15, 2024, to November 17, 2024

Exam Pattern

The Haryana TET 2024 exam will feature multiple-choice questions and will last for 150 minutes. It will be conducted in pen-and-paper format, with each question carrying one mark. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers. For further details, candidates should refer to the official website of the Board of School Education, Haryana.

