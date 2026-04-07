Haryana Government Recommends AI Skilling Courses For Better Governance

The Haryana Government has called on the state officials to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into public administration to enhance efficiency, decision-making, data-driven policy formulation, and service delivery. Accepting the recommendations of the Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA), Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has highlighted the critical importance of AI skilling to transform governance and administration in India.

According to the April 1 circular, targeted AI courses are available on the iGOT Karmayogi platform, the national digital learning hub under Mission Karmayogi, tailored for public administrators. The official document stated that the iGOT platform provides accessible, high-quality, and certified training modules that bridge the digital divide.

List Of Recommended AI Skilling Courses

The Haryana Government urged senior officials to circulate these free, self-paced AI skilling courses among all Haryana Government employees. Check the list of some recommended courses below.

AI for Everyone: Foundations and Real-World Applications

GenAI: Enhancing Public Sector Efficiency

Mastering Techniques to Get the Best Responses from AI Tools

AI-Led Digital Transformation in Education

AI-Led Digital Transformation in Rural Development

Generative AI Tools for Government Officials

The courses are offered in collaboration with organisations such as Karmayogi Bharat, the National e-Governance Division, Wadhwani Foundation, Microsoft, and Invest India.

Three Easy Steps To AI Learning

Government employees can access the AI courses in just three simple steps.

Log in to the iGOT portal, igotkarmayogi.gov.in

Enroll

Complete the courses at your convenience

HIPA, the premier institute for public administration training in Haryana, plays a pivotal role in capacity building through AI programmes to equip civil servants for modern governance challenges, the document reported.

The move aligns with the 'Haryana AI Mission' to position the state as a leader in AI adoption across sectors, including government officials.