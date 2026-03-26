Government Rolls Out 15,000 AI Scholarships With Google, YouTube To Boost Creative Skills

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced the launch of three significant initiatives to strengthen the Indian media, broadcasting, and digital content creation environment.

The initiatives include the launch of the National AI Skilling Initiative, MyWAVES, and the inclusion of in-built satellite tuners with Advanced Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) in television sets.

The initiatives are aimed at developing the country's "Orange Economy" while also enhancing the availability of content and empowering content creators.

The first initiative, the National AI Skilling Initiative, was launched in association with Google and YouTube through the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, where 15,000 youth will be skilled in artificial intelligence and digital media skills free of charge.

The second initiative, MyWAVES, is a digital platform designed to provide citizens with an opportunity to create, upload, and share content, thereby developing a vibrant digital ecosystem.

The third initiative focuses on improving access to public broadcasting. The in-built satellite tuners and advanced program guide in television sets will help access the services provided by DD Free Dish without the need for a set-top box, especially for consumers in rural areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Vaishnaw emphasized that these initiatives align with the government's vision of making technology more accessible and affordable, while also strengthening India's creative economy and digital landscape.

With these three initiatives, it was noted that there are efforts to build skills, expand opportunities for creators, and improve access to quality content.