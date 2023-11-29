Telecommunication Department To Enforce New SIM Card Rules From Dec 1. Check Details

Under the new regulations, it is mandatory for all the dealers to undergo verification (Representational)

With an aim to tackle cyber fraud, the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) is all set to enforce new SIM card regulations from December 1. The new rules, which centre on buying and selling of the SIM cards, were announced in August, this year.

Union communications minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, while announcing the new rules, also informed that over 52 lakh connections obtained using fraudulent methods have already been deactivated.

Under the new regulations, it is mandatory for all the dealers to undergo verification and on failing to comply, they will have to pay a fine of ₹10 lakh.

In a bid to prevent digital scams, the central government has also decided to discontinue the provision of issuance of bulk connections. However, on the basis of one identification, individuals can still take up to nine SIM cards.

The verification of SIM card dealers will be carried out by the telecom operator and the existing sellers will have a 12-month window to comply with the registration norm.

Detailing the need for such verification, the government informed that it is necessary to aid in the identification, blacklisting and elimination of rogue sellers from the system.

In case of purchasing new SIMs or applying for a fresh one on the existing number, the customer has to provide the necessary demographic details. This comes under KYC reform, where the details will be captured by scanning the QR code of the printed Aadhaar card.

The government also informed that a mobile number will only be allocated to a new customer after 90 days of it being disconnected by the previous user.

In case of a SIM replacement, the KYC process has to be completed by the subscriber, with a bar of 24 hours on outgoing and incoming SMS facilities.

Earlier this year, as a part of a previous set of reforms, the government launched the Sanchar Saathi portal for reporting stolen or lost mobile handsets and blocking them. It was launched along with AI-based software ASTR for identifying illegal mobile connections.