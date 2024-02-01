"India Adding 1 Switzerland On Railway Tracks Every Year": Ashwini Vaishnav To NDTV

Expecting to close the financial year having laid 5,500 km of new tracks, India is practically adding a new Switzerland to its railway network every year, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said. While estimates vary, the length of the European country's entire railway network is around 5,200km.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV on Thursday, after the BJP-led government presented the Interim Budget for 2024, the Railway Minister said India had added 5,200 km of tracks last year and is on track to add another 5,500 km this year. He also asserted that, unlike previous dispensations, his government's primary focus has been on safety.