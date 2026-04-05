Harvard Announces 6 Free Online Courses In AI, Web Development, Programming, Details Here

Harvard Free Online Courses: Harvard University is offering a range of free online courses for learners interested in artificial intelligence, data science, and programming. These self-paced and scheduled courses are designed for beginners as well as professionals looking to upgrade their skills in emerging technologies.

Data Science: Building Machine Learning Models

This course introduces the fundamentals of machine learning, including popular algorithms and techniques. Learners will understand how to perform cross-validation to avoid overtraining and explore concepts such as regularization. The course also covers building recommendation systems. It is an 8-week self-paced programme and is available anytime.

Application Link

CS50's Computer Science for Business

Focused on practical applications of technology in business, this course covers computational thinking, programming languages, internet technologies, web development, and cloud computing. It runs from April 1 to December 30, 2026, offering flexibility for learners.

Application Link

CS50's Understanding Technology

Designed for beginners, this course provides an introduction to core technology concepts such as the internet, multimedia, security, web development, and programming. It is ideal for those who do not consider themselves tech-savvy. The duration is 6 weeks and it is self-paced.

Application Link

Introduction to Data Science with Python

This course offers hands-on experience in using Python for solving real-world data science problems. Learners will work with libraries such as Pandas, NumPy, Matplotlib, and SKLearn. It also covers building and evaluating basic machine learning models. The course runs for 8 weeks and is available anytime.

Application Link

CS50's Web Programming with Python and JavaScript

This programme focuses on web development using tools and technologies like HTML, CSS, Git, Python, Django, SQL, and JavaScript. It is a 12-week course requiring a time commitment of 6-9 hours per week.

Application Link

CS50's Introduction to Programming with Scratch

A beginner-friendly course, this programme introduces key programming concepts such as functions, events, conditions, loops, and variables using Scratch. It is a 3-week self-paced course aimed at newcomers to programming.

Application Link