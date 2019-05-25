Gujarat Board HSC Result For Arts, Commerce Released

Gujarat HSC result for Arts and Commerce streams has been released

Gujarat HSC Result: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), or GSEB in short, has released the result for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination for Arts and Commerce stream students. The board had released the GSEB HSC result for Science stream on May 9. In Science stream HSC examination 71.90 per cent students passed. The result data for HSC Arts and Commerce streams would be released in less than an hour.

GSEB HSC Result For Arts, Commerce Streams: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official GSEB website: www.gseb.org.

Step two: On the home page, select seat code from the drop-down menu.

Step three: Enter your 6-digit seat number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

GSEB HSC result for Arts and Commerce streams released: Direct Link

The marks sheets and other certificates, supporting GSEB class 12th arts and commerce result, will be distributed same day from 12 pm.

In 2018, approximately 55 per cent students had passed in Arts and Commerce streams. The pass percentage for this year will be available at 9 am today.

Meanwhile, in science stream the pass percentage decreased by 1 per cent in comparison to 2018.

The board has also released SSC result already. GSEB SSC result was released on May 21 in which 66.97 per cent students passed.

