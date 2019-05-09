Gujarat Board HSC Science Result 2019 Declared: Live Updates

GSEB HSC Science result declared, check latest updates here

GSEB HSC Result 2019: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board or GSEB has released the result for class 12th board examination for Science stream. As per reports, 1.4 lakh students had appeared for the 12th board science examination in Gujarat. The result has been released for both Biology and Maths group students. The board has released only Science group result for class 12 students and will announce the result for other streams later. As with Science stream, the board will release the result declaration date and time for Arts and Commerce stream on the official website prior to result declaration. Gujarat Board will release GSEB 12th Science result booklet on the official website shortly. Students would need their examination roll number in order to check their 12th board result.

GSEB 12th Science Result 2019: Live Updates