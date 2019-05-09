Gujarat Board HSC Science Result 2019 Declared: Live Updates

GSEB HSC result 2019 for science stream students has been released on the board's official website.

Education | | Updated: May 09, 2019 08:25 IST
GSEB HSC Result 2019: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board or GSEB has released the result for class 12th board examination for Science stream. As per reports, 1.4 lakh students had appeared for the 12th board science examination in Gujarat. The result has been released for both Biology and Maths group students. The board has released only Science group result for class 12 students and will announce the result for other streams later. As with Science stream, the board will release the result declaration date and time for Arts and Commerce stream on the official website prior to result declaration. Gujarat Board will release GSEB 12th Science result booklet on the official website shortly. Students would need their examination roll number in order to check their 12th board result.

GSEB 12th Science Result 2019: Live Updates


May 09, 2019
08:25 (IST)
GSEB HSC Science Result: Marksheet

The GSEB 12th Science marks sheet will have the following information:

  • Percentile
  • Science percentile
  • Theory Percentile
  • Subject-wise marks
May 09, 2019
08:17 (IST)
GUJCET 2019 Final Answer Key
GUJCET 2019 final answer key has been released on the official GSHSEB website. 
May 09, 2019
08:05 (IST)
GUJCET 2019 Result Update
GUJCET 2019, presumably, has also been released on the official website (www.gseb.org). Students can check their GUJCET marks from the official website now. 
May 09, 2019
07:54 (IST)
GSEB HSC Science Stream Result Booklet Soon
GSEB will release result booklet for 12th board science stream today at 9:30 am. 
May 09, 2019
07:48 (IST)
GSEB HSC Result 2019 Science Stream: Direct Link
GSEB has released the result for class 12 science stream students. Students can check their result from www.gseb.org. 
May 09, 2019
07:43 (IST)
Gujarat Board HSC Result 2019: How To Check
GSEB 12th result 2019: Gujarat board 12th result for science stream is available on the official website. Students can use their exam roll number to check their result. 
May 09, 2019
07:38 (IST)
Gujarat Board Declares 12th Result For Science Stream
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board or GSHSEB has released the result for class 12 board examination for science stream students. 
